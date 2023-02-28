Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Children Bring Honor To Their Parents.

Proverbs 27:11 (NIV).

11) Be wise, my son, and bring joy to my heart;

then I can answer anyone who treats me with contempt.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Be wise and make your parents more esteemed.

