It is Official - Breathing Destroys the EARTH - Eugenics footprint is here

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

War on Farmers, next a war on YOU

According to a recent report by The Land Report, Bill Gates is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States, with 268,984 acres of land across 19 states. The largest holdings are in Louisiana (69,071 acres), Arkansas (47,927 acres), and Nebraska (20,588 acres). Gates also owns a stake in more than 24,800 acres of transitional land outside of Phoenix. AP News, Geek Wire.com

the Dutch government has proposed to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030, which could affect the agricultural sector significantly. Some of the plans include buying out and closing down up to 3,000 farms, reducing livestock numbers, and converting to more sustainable practices – BBC, DW, Fox

Articles have come out saying human’s breath destroys the environment. How does this fit the dystopian nightmare of Carbon Trackers? At WEF 2022 in Davos, the president of Alibaba Group announces that the platform will rollout an individual carbon footprint tracker, along with a SaaS application for businesses to track their carbon footprints for ESG purposes. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Tuesday, Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans announced that the Chinese multinational e-commerce platform would soon be launching carbon footprint trackers in an attempt to change people’s shopping and travel behaviors. The carbon footprint tracker looks to operate similarly to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) social credit system by rewarding people who “do the right thing” while punishing those who “do the wrong thing.” https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/individual-carbon-footprint-tracker-alibaba-wef-2022/

Club of Rome – Humans are the Enemy, Eugenics Population Control Elite

Ted Turner - “A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” Ted Turner The First Global Revolution, written by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, and published by Pantheon Books in 1991. The book is a report by the Council of the Club of Rome, a global think tank that addresses major challenges facing humanity. The book explores the idea that humanity is facing a global revolution amid social, economic, technological, and cultural upheavals, and proposes a strategy for world survival and transformation. One of the controversial viewpoints expressed in the book is that "in searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill…All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself."