The Ukrainian side is showing the city of Liman.

It's about 3 km from there to the frontline, and the entire private sector in the direction of the front is covered with fiber-optic (drone) cables.

More: Ukraine was again handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, and 26 bodies of fallen fighters were handed over to Russia in the opposite direction.

Adding:

"Too fat or too stupid": Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth talked about the difficulties in recruiting Americans into the army.

"Too many of our young people are too fat or too stupid... Not stupid, that's not right. It's just that we don't train them enough or they have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), other things," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.