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AxeTruth 09/27 Monday Chopping Block – Covid19 is just a CONTROL PANDEMIC
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1 view • September 29, 2021
This was never a pandemic of a real virus, it was all about CONTROL and remains about control.... it was never about the health & well being of mankind. however Good things come to those who are enlighten with the TRUTH not cower in fear, stay the course.
1. Tonight in Blackistan Atlanta news - Officer involved shooting after police was doing a good jester giving the Akata a ride from the middle of the freeway . & Man robbed and shot at by thieves in parking lot of Lenox Square in the middle of the day all caught on camera.
2. POTUS45 was asked when we can expect him back we'll we're gonna see You'll be impress by whats happening
3. Vaccine pusher, Dr. Leana Wen, was also a crisis actor for the fake Boston Marathon Bombing
4. French President Macron hit with an egg.
5. Transistor radio Gov NY says mandate tonight that ALL medical personnel to be vaccinated or bring in the national guard. She also said the vaccine is a gift from GOD.
6. Meanwhile in Australia they are saying they will never go back to normal pre covid19
7. The Audit was to report the DATA on legitimate votes not counting all fraudulent votes
8. In Abortion Whore news - Schitt Creek star Annie Murphy welcomes you to her vagina in birth control ad for Phexxi.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Tonight in Blackistan Atlanta news - Officer involved shooting after police was doing a good jester giving the Akata a ride from the middle of the freeway . & Man robbed and shot at by thieves in parking lot of Lenox Square in the middle of the day all caught on camera.
2. POTUS45 was asked when we can expect him back we'll we're gonna see You'll be impress by whats happening
3. Vaccine pusher, Dr. Leana Wen, was also a crisis actor for the fake Boston Marathon Bombing
4. French President Macron hit with an egg.
5. Transistor radio Gov NY says mandate tonight that ALL medical personnel to be vaccinated or bring in the national guard. She also said the vaccine is a gift from GOD.
6. Meanwhile in Australia they are saying they will never go back to normal pre covid19
7. The Audit was to report the DATA on legitimate votes not counting all fraudulent votes
8. In Abortion Whore news - Schitt Creek star Annie Murphy welcomes you to her vagina in birth control ad for Phexxi.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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