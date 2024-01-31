CHEMTRAILS: 1 January 2024 - Russia. Moscow oblast. / Химтрейлы. Московская область
While the herd digests alcohol,
Meanwhile, in the sky...
/
Пока стадо переваривает алкоголь,
Тем временем в небе…
