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LEARN SNIP AND SKETCH IN 15 MINUTES ~ New Snipping Tool for Windows 10
Chris' Tutorials
Chris' Tutorials
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23 views • December 05, 2020
There is a new version of the snipping tool for Windows called Snip and Sketch. You can pick it up on the Windows app store, and this video shows you just about everything to know about how to use it.

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Timestamps:
0:00 Replacement for Windows 10 Snipping Tool
0:18 Taking a Screen Capture (Win + Shift + S)
0:59 Different Types of Snips
2:41 Timed Screen Caps
3:37 Pen vs Pencil Draw Mode
5:20 Highlighter for Text
5:59 Eraser & Erase All
6:39 Ruler (Measuring, Rotating Straight Edge, Snapping)
8:14 Protractor (Circle, Scale Size)
9:13 Pan & Zoom In and Out Image
10:07 Image Crop
10:59 Copy to Other Programs & Open With
12:16 Share Features
13:07 Saving & Setting: Always Save Snips before Closing
Keywords
tutorialwindows 10how-toscreenshotsnip and sketchsnipping tool
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