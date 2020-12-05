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LEARN SNIP AND SKETCH IN 15 MINUTES ~ New Snipping Tool for Windows 10
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23 views • December 05, 2020
There is a new version of the snipping tool for Windows called Snip and Sketch. You can pick it up on the Windows app store, and this video shows you just about everything to know about how to use it.
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Timestamps:
0:00 Replacement for Windows 10 Snipping Tool
0:18 Taking a Screen Capture (Win + Shift + S)
0:59 Different Types of Snips
2:41 Timed Screen Caps
3:37 Pen vs Pencil Draw Mode
5:20 Highlighter for Text
5:59 Eraser & Erase All
6:39 Ruler (Measuring, Rotating Straight Edge, Snapping)
8:14 Protractor (Circle, Scale Size)
9:13 Pan & Zoom In and Out Image
10:07 Image Crop
10:59 Copy to Other Programs & Open With
12:16 Share Features
13:07 Saving & Setting: Always Save Snips before Closing
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
Timestamps:
0:00 Replacement for Windows 10 Snipping Tool
0:18 Taking a Screen Capture (Win + Shift + S)
0:59 Different Types of Snips
2:41 Timed Screen Caps
3:37 Pen vs Pencil Draw Mode
5:20 Highlighter for Text
5:59 Eraser & Erase All
6:39 Ruler (Measuring, Rotating Straight Edge, Snapping)
8:14 Protractor (Circle, Scale Size)
9:13 Pan & Zoom In and Out Image
10:07 Image Crop
10:59 Copy to Other Programs & Open With
12:16 Share Features
13:07 Saving & Setting: Always Save Snips before Closing
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