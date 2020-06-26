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Bees Dying Under 5G Poles
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62 views • June 26, 2020
MIRRORED from : Phillip Sites
""Before I made this video I did not realize the bee's were dying between these 2 poles. I go to this location every week. And almost every week I would find a multitude of bee's dead on the floor were I would park. As I saw more scientist and doctor's coming out on video about how bad 5G is for us and that it hasnt even been tested on the enviroment or people. And even mobile device companys have put in there contracts that they are not responsible for any health issues that happen from 5G. Its kinda scary! And a couple months ago I realized the bee's were dying between the 2 poles. I investigated before I assumed it was from the poles. I searched the property for more dead bee's. But as got further from the radius of the poles there were no more bee's. I totally believe pesticides are killing bee's. But, this shows me that the towers are also killing the bee's. And I wanted to raise awareness that this is happening. I believe they have been testing 5G in many areas, How would they know they work, right! I saw them putting new plate on these towers about 6 months ago. This video is to raise awareness. ""
""Before I made this video I did not realize the bee's were dying between these 2 poles. I go to this location every week. And almost every week I would find a multitude of bee's dead on the floor were I would park. As I saw more scientist and doctor's coming out on video about how bad 5G is for us and that it hasnt even been tested on the enviroment or people. And even mobile device companys have put in there contracts that they are not responsible for any health issues that happen from 5G. Its kinda scary! And a couple months ago I realized the bee's were dying between the 2 poles. I investigated before I assumed it was from the poles. I searched the property for more dead bee's. But as got further from the radius of the poles there were no more bee's. I totally believe pesticides are killing bee's. But, this shows me that the towers are also killing the bee's. And I wanted to raise awareness that this is happening. I believe they have been testing 5G in many areas, How would they know they work, right! I saw them putting new plate on these towers about 6 months ago. This video is to raise awareness. ""
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