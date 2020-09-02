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Democrats Vote to Allow Illegal Immigrants the Right to Vote
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912 views • September 02, 2020
March 8, 2019-
Democrats Vote To Give Illegal Immigrants The Right To Vote:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-08/pelosi-admits-push-giving-illegal-immigrants-right-vote
Archived: http://archive.is/m8ykY
House votes in favor of illegal immigrant voting:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/mar/8/house-votes-favor-illegal-immigrant-voting/
Archived: http://archive.vn/ybjGk
JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1Qt6a-vaNM ( DOWNLOAD this video before YouTube Police takes it down!!!)
Alternative Link: https://www.brighteon.com/749b6bb3-b2b9-4a7c-b97b-9b272e6c0a3a
***July 2020 Update***
YouTube took it down, of course, being the New World Order Communists and Fascists that they are, so watch the "JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick" movie here on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00Awpnqbuot3/
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Democrats Vote To Give Illegal Immigrants The Right To Vote:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-08/pelosi-admits-push-giving-illegal-immigrants-right-vote
Archived: http://archive.is/m8ykY
House votes in favor of illegal immigrant voting:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/mar/8/house-votes-favor-illegal-immigrant-voting/
Archived: http://archive.vn/ybjGk
JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1Qt6a-vaNM ( DOWNLOAD this video before YouTube Police takes it down!!!)
Alternative Link: https://www.brighteon.com/749b6bb3-b2b9-4a7c-b97b-9b272e6c0a3a
***July 2020 Update***
YouTube took it down, of course, being the New World Order Communists and Fascists that they are, so watch the "JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick" movie here on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00Awpnqbuot3/
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/libe…1778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly…2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
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