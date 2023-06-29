X22 REPORT Ep. 3104a - Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming

X22 REPORT Political/Financial News Ep. 3104a - June 28, 2023
Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming
Germany's GND movement is falling apart, the auto manufactures are reporting that sales are dropping and it they are scaling back production. Ford is laying off 1000 people. The economy is cracking and falling apart, the airbnb business is a disaster. The Fed is not predicting a recession which means a recession is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
