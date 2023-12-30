AI, Extraterrestrials and the Bible - Three things that trigger my audience

Tucker Carlson Believes Reported ‘Aliens’ Are In Fact ‘Not Aliens’ But Spiritual Beings

https://www.tldm.org/news60/tucker-carlson-believes-reported-aliens-are-in-fact-not-aliens-but-spiritual-beings.htm

"I warn you again not to listen to those voices coming from the depths of hell that say that life is existing upon the other planets of your universe. This, My children, is not true. Were it any different, I should have told you so in the Book of Life. Know, My children, your battle shall rage upon earth. Satan is creating many false miracles, and one of these are the supernatural manifestations that you call UFO's.” - Jesus, March 25, 1978

SCIENTISTS

"There will be great changes in nature upon your earth. Scientists have cast aside their God, and now demons are loosed upon earth who will set in motion diabolical manifestations within the hearts and sight of mankind." - Our Lady of the Roses, June 16, 1977

Many will soon begin to use their knowledge of science to evaluate the Most Holy Gospels

November 9, 2013

My dearly beloved daughter, many will soon begin to use their knowledge of science to evaluate the Most Holy Gospels. Instead of declaring the Truth of My Word, which comes from the Wisdom of God, they will start to twist it so as to give it a more modern image.

All of My Words, contained in the Holy Gospel, will be interpreted differently. They will say My Word means something new, which will be more relevant in the world today. They will try to give examples as to how I would teach you, were I to walk the Earth at this time.

Gone will be the simplicity of the Word of God, which is for everyone. Those who are intelligent, knowledgeable and who are proud of man’s progress in the world of science, will then begin to make insulting statements.

The Church will embrace so-called new scientific discoveries, which will discredit what is contained in the Holy Bible. They will reveal what they say will be new evidence, which casts doubt as to how the world was created. They will then say that much of what is contained in the Bible are simply metaphors designed to create peace amongst men. They will use the message of humanism, love of one another, in terms of your ability to look after the poor, uneducated and needy, as a substitute for the Truth you were given in the Gospels. Then, the false new doctrines which will seem similar to the Truth, will be embraced by priests, and only those who remain firm to My Word will keep the Truth alive.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/11/09/many-will-soon-begin-to-use-their-knowledge-of-science-to-evaluate-the-most-holy-gospels/



2 Timothy 3:7

Douay-Rheims

"Ever learning, and NEVER attaining to the knowledge of the TRUTH."





