“OPERATION WARP SPEED” – Projects Jumpstart & RAPID USA – The End of the American Dream – To Serve and Inject - Knock Knock!

** DANGER!!! - USAF under the DOD and HHS Provides ApiJect $138M for 500M Covid-19 Vaccine Injectors with RFID/GPS Tracking **

** DANGER!!! Has President Trump Deceived the American People or has he been SET UP? Is this the End Of The American Dream

** ABOUT APIJECT

ApiJect Systems America is dedicated to making injectable medicines safe and available for everyone. By using high-speed, high-volume Blow-Fill-Seal plastics technology, we can supply hundreds of millions of ultra-low-cost prefilled syringes in 30 days – with optional RFID tags to enable GPS-based mobile tracking. This will enable governments to better defend their citizens against pandemics, while also improving global access to essential medicines. ApiJect Systems America is contracted with the U.S. government to create and manage the Consortium for Rapid Aseptic Packaging of Injectable Drugs (the RAPID Consortium), a public-private partnership. When fully funded and built out, RAPID will give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, the capability to fill and finish up to 330 million prefilled syringes per month to respond quickly and efficiently to national or smaller-scale health emergencies. The BFS prefilled syringe was conceived and developed by ApiJect’s Head of R&D, noted UK public health leader Marc Koska, OBE. Mr. Koska previously innovated the K1 Auto-Disable Syringe, which is estimated to have saved 12 million Lives.

** DOD and HHS award $138 million contract to APIJECT systems to provide pre-filled COVID-19 vaccine syringes with RFID microchip tracking system

Posted by Blazing Press | May 12, 2020 |

“Today the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announce a $138 million contract with ApiJect Systems America for “Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA,” which together will dramatically expand U.S. production capability for domestically manufactured, medical-grade injection devices starting by October 2020. Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, Department of Defense spokesman

DOD, HHS award $138m contract to ApiJect Systems America as part of a plan to expand U.S. production capability for domestically manufactured, medical-grade injection devices.

Back in March, the Department of Health and Human Services partnered with a company called ApiJect, what does ApiJect they make? They make pre-filled syringes for injecting people with vaccines, and then provide RFID microchip tracking after the shot is administered. You will see in the main graphic for this article an RFID syringe displayed on the screen of a mobile device. Today, May 12, the DoD and the HHS handed ApiJect a check for $138 million, with an order to deliver hundreds of millions of these devices by October of 2020.

Spearheaded by the DOD’s Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF), in coordination with the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the contract will support “Jumpstart” to create a U.S.-based, high-speed supply chain for prefilled syringes beginning later this year by using well-established Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) aseptic plastics manufacturing technology, suitable for combatting COVID-19 when a safe and proven vaccine becomes available.

The contract also enables ApiJect Systems America to accelerate the launch of RAPID USA manufactured in new and permanent U.S.-based BFS facilities with the ultimate production goal of over 500 million prefilled syringes (doses) in 2021.