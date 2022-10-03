GEOENGINEERING WATCH GLOBAL ALERT NEWS, OCTOBER 1, 2022, #373 ( DANE WIGINGTON )

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First published at 23:22 UTC on October 1st, 2022.



Geoengineering Watch





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After passing the peak of hurricane season with almost complete silence, the tables have turned with Hurricane Ian. Are the increasingly anomalous and destructive weather events just random acts of Nature? Or is there much more to the story? US mainstream media is giving almost no coverage of the sabotage on the European gas supply pipelines. Just an oversight? Tens of thousands of empty passenger jets are flying in our skies, why? The world is completely unprepared for what is already unfolding. How bad will it get? How long till impact?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington

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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY​

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA​

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

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