Brace Yourself For 2024-Stay Strapped Or Get Clapped

Violence erupting everywhere. The communists/deep state WILL NOT allow Trump to again be president-they know their crimes and they know Trump knows of their crimes and we're all pretty sure he'll prosecute. Victor Hanson video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V6jH-6F6K0&t=633s J6 video of capital police purposely attacking peaceful patriots in order to get the patriots to respond: https://ncrenegade.com/the-thin-blue-line-in-action/ Violent crime surging at schools: https://www.arthursido.com/2023/11/lascholar-mcstabbyface-and-other-scholarly-shenanigans.html ALWAYS BE CARRYING-carry a primary and a backup handgun. Have a long gun and spare ammo nearby. Always carry a primary and backup edged weapons. ALWAYS have spare magazines. If you don't carry now, get started asap so you figure out how it feels, and figure out what works for you. Get in shape. Train with your weapons for defensive efficiency.

