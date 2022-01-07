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Rob Dew, Alison Wonderland, Matt Baker, Truthzilla January 6th Roundtable
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21 views • January 07, 2022
We had the honor and privilege of having a meeting of the minds with the powerful Rob Dew from Infowars.com/Banned.video, Alison Wonderland and Matt Baker. This was a deep discussion about what we see going on in the world, possible solutions, lots of hope and a whole lot more.
Follow Rob
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/dewsnews @DewsNews
Mastadon: https://noagendasocial.com/@dewsnews @DewsNews
Follow Alison:
Instagram: @AlisonWonderlandForever
https://www.instagram.com/alisonwonderlandforever/
Follow Matt:
https://www.instagram.com/mattbaker_unhinged/
@MattBaker_Unhinged
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Follow Rob
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/dewsnews @DewsNews
Mastadon: https://noagendasocial.com/@dewsnews @DewsNews
Follow Alison:
Instagram: @AlisonWonderlandForever
https://www.instagram.com/alisonwonderlandforever/
Follow Matt:
https://www.instagram.com/mattbaker_unhinged/
@MattBaker_Unhinged
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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