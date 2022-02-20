FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Zephaniah 3:17-20, 20220220

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE for reminding me of Your Divine Promises that pertain to Your Salvation through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

Heavenly Father, Your Holy Ghost encourages me that:

17 You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY is in our midst, the Mighty One, who saves; You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD, will rejoice over me with gladness, You will quiet me with Your perfect love, You will rejoice over me with singing.

18 You, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD my SANCTIFIER, will gather those who sorrow over our inability to assemble on Your solemn Sabbath day, who are among us, to whom this reproach is a burden.

19 Behold, at that time You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD my HEALER will deal with all who have afflicted us; You will energize and save those who limp and gather those driven out; You will appoint us for praise and recognition in every land where Your Saints were put to shame.

20 Also, at that time, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD my SHEPHERD, You have promised to bring Israel and Christians back, even at that time You will gather Your redeemed; for You will honor the names of Your Saints with praise among all the people of the earth, when You return the scattered remnants before our eyes.

Thank you, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD my PEACE, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Zephaniah 3:17-20 personalized NKJV)

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