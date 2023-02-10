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https://gettr.com/post/p27txsz8857
2023.02.09 When chatGPT first came on to the market, it's value is 30 billion, but Sheng Nan-Peng offered them 100 billion for 51% of market share. Miles Said three four years ago that AI search is the center of the center of Guo Media.
ChatGPT一上线就价值300亿美元，沈南鹏要出1000亿美元入股51%。郭先生在三四年前就说AI 搜索是当时郭媒体的核心的核心的核心。