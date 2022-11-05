Create New Account
Are Biden's LIE-FILLED speeches a JOKE or a disturbing sign?
39 views
High Hopes
Published 19 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 3, 2022

Glenn is convinced President Biden thinks he's on Fantasy Island ... either that, or he has no idea what he's talking about. In speeches on Tuesday, Biden told lie after lie and made gaffe after gaffe — lies about the economy, the deficit, insulin, and even his own son. And Glenn has one question: THIS is the guy who's running the country? But it's not just Biden. Glenn reviews a new report from Revolver News about some strange things going on at the FBI ...



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__ThIuqnrCI

current eventspoliticspresidentfbieconomybidenjoedeficitglenn beckjokeinsulinfantasy islandgaffedisturbing sign

