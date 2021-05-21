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Soros: 'Xi Jinping is the most dangerous opponent of open societies' [Chinese subtitle] 索羅斯視習近平為「開放社會最危險的敵人」，計畫在中國策動顏色革命和政變推翻習近平；最後暗示只要除掉習近平和川普，美中就可以共創新世界秩序！
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81 views • May 21, 2021
Soros' speech in January 2019.
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIWYZnrdDkM 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZGoXP-BWoc
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIWYZnrdDkM 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZGoXP-BWoc
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