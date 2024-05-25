THE MULTI PRONGED ATTACK ☭ EXPLAINED IN DETAIL

This is the video VfB hoped to bring to you one day, when he got access to the commensurate tech; luckily, someone else had the tech and the knowledge to make it happen; it was originally titled "WHO IS DOING LOW BIRTH RATES", but the video is far more comprehensive than that





What exactly is a 'multi pronged attack'?





An MPA is known primarily by the term 'full spectrum dominance', though, if one isn't familiar with that terminology, the term becomes unhelpful - it is asymmetrical warfare using every possible attack vector available





FINANCIAL

MENTAL

PHYSICAL

PSYCHOLOGICAL

ENVIRONMENTAL





Add whatever vectors to this list that you may encounter





Once VfB realized that Henry Ford had fixed everything that required fixing, he stopped wasting his time on fruitless pursuits, and instead concentrated on curbstomping the (((homosexual banking mafia)) and their proxy warriors, sayanim and shabbos goyimzes





VfB was witness to MPAs on people in real life; one example was that of Paul Gabriel Gosselin, whom as a medic, swore NEVER to participate in modern day child sacrifice [what we call 'abortion', NOT what it really is - INFANTICIDE]; because of this, he was chosen to be sacrificed upon the altar of public opinion...but just like those Unit 8200 tools, they never saw VfB coming - because of their carelessness, VfB is able to tell you about the THREE 'I's





IMMOBILIZATION

ISOLATION

IMMOLATION





When the (((hbm))) picks a target, first, the target becomes immobilized; next, the target becomes isolated and left to their own defense, which invariably fail against the sheer mass of the hive mind blunderbuss; if those two gambits succeed, the target is them immolated, for all to see as a warning to shut themselves up, lest they suffer a similar fate





Dr. Shiva posted a video regarding the 'swarm'; a very well presented video; unfortunately, he misplaces certain entities in the wrong categories [including themselves], but the essence of the video is sound





The (((hbm))) works as a HIVE MIND





They do NOT process thought like you and I [this should be evident considering the last few years]





Well, we know that the (((hbm))) doesn't [and cannot] create anything; all they do is bastardize what's already established





We, in the past, knew exactly how one deals with a parasite or a pathogen - one must excise the poison from a body before it succumbs to the parasitism





It's funny that the phrase 'old-fashioned' is used to demonize us, when the old fashions are what stopped the scumbaggery from the outset - so go ahead and waste your time with puerile insults so that we'll all bear witness to your utter lack of knowledge or even a cogent argument





VfB advises that you peruse DCDave's Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression





Strong, credible allegations of high-level criminal activity can bring down a government. When the government lacks an effective, fact-based defense, other techniques must be employed. The success of these techniques depends heavily upon a cooperative, compliant press and a mere token opposition party.





https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html





Source: https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/WHO-IS-DOING-LOW-BIRTH-RATES:f





VfB would be remiss in not adding https://GTVflyers.com - we won the Overton window 🪟