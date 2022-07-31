Global Alert News - #363 - Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 23, 2022.
Last week July 23, 2022 #363 wouldn't load on Brighteon until this evening. I tried 6 times with the site repeatedly giving an error message saying the video must be at least 300 bitrate to be loaded. That's never happened in the years of posting these on Brighteon. Glad it work out today.