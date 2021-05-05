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2021-05-05 KRYON - Akashic Awakening And The Old Souls Superpower Abilities!
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22 views • January 12, 2022
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KRYON - Akashic Awakening And The Old Souls Superpower Abilities!
Lee Carroll is an American channeller, speaker and author. Carroll has authored thirteen books on channellings from an entity he calls "Kryon", and has co-authored three books on what he terms indigo children, a new generation of children he says represents an evolution in human consciousness.
Website: Kryon.com
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- Visit our website: http://DNA-Awakening.org
- Narrator : Petra Ortiz https://www.subscribestar.com/indigotarot
KRYON - Akashic Awakening And The Old Souls Superpower Abilities!
Lee Carroll is an American channeller, speaker and author. Carroll has authored thirteen books on channellings from an entity he calls "Kryon", and has co-authored three books on what he terms indigo children, a new generation of children he says represents an evolution in human consciousness.
Website: Kryon.com
- Support DNA AWAKENING, we would be forever grateful for that 🙏
👉 Become a Star'Subscriber: https://subscribestar.com/dna-awakening
👉 Notebooks For Starseeds and Lightworkers: https://bit.ly/2QgK28y
👉 Merch, Shirts, Mugs, etc: teespring.com/stores/dnaa-art
- Visit our website: http://DNA-Awakening.org
- Narrator : Petra Ortiz https://www.subscribestar.com/indigotarot
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