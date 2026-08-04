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Freezing Time & the Black Cube of Advancement of Time Dream 7-25-26 to 7-28-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Shared 8-3-26 A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where the Holy Ghost Spirit as the Teacher appears and reveals how the enemy has created time gates to try to freeze time in the earth's timeline and how to defeat them through Jesus Christ and the knowledge, I now have from the Black Cube of Advancement of Time given to me by Father God as a Timekeeper.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

John 16:13-14

13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.

14 He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.


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