08.23.22 Tomato flu? Really?

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Seriously thats the best they could come up with? These are the best pics I could find. The majority are of white children with photoshopped sores or a similar disease like measles. Its an odd time we live in when all these new out breaks occur at the most convenient of times.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.