OBGYNs SPEAK: First OBGYN panel breaking their silence on COVID shot adverse reactions
We The Patriots USA
Published 16 hours ago |

March 8th, LIVE at 9pm ET, OBGYNs SPEAK: the first ever panel of OBGYNs and Postpartum RNs collectively breaking their silence on COVID shot adverse reactions in pregnant, unborn and fertility of patients.Show more


A group of OBGYNs have never stepped out like this before. Join us for the live event, listen to the data, share your experiences and ask the globe’s top doctors your questions by standing up for women everywhere in a way no one else is on International Women’s Day here with us on Faithful Freedom, presented by We The Patriots USA.


Expert panel: Dr. James Thorp; Dr. Christiane Northrup; Dr. Daniel McDyer; Dr. Kimberly Biss; Michelle Gershman, RN.


