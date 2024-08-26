WEF & Blackrock to Hijack Bitcoin

Whitney Webb explains how the WEF and Blackrock are planning a catastrophic event to hijack Bitcoin and the blockchain network, pay off the deficit, and create a global CBDC by combining the largest banking systems.





A catastrophic event will usher in a new monetary system so anyone who doesn't play by their rules will be instantly impoverished.





AI will play a key role.





To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.





