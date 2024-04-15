Sign Up Here - https://gdacademy.carrd.co/





Join My Locals For Exclusive Content https://acenate.locals.com

@acenategda





Leftover Women THOUGHT Dating Would Be EASIER As They Got Older





• Why Older Women are GETTING DESPERATE...





boss babe, independent woman, based, hypergamy, masculinity, reaction, post-wall, 304, divorced, modern marriage, modern women, spoiled wife, passport bros, the wall, chivalry, traditional, single mom, mothers, step dads, rich cooper, rational male, tattoos





Instagram - / acenateyt





Rumble - https://rumble.com/natetheace





Twitter - / nateistheace





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA2W7rZQpyA





Thumbnail: http://www.rappler.com/move-ph/33-editors-pick-moveph/14593-love,-life,-and-leftover-women





Let's see how this one ages:





https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1006971





Forget ‘Leftover Women.’ Let’s Talk About the Women Being Left Out.





With media outlets and policymakers focused on unmarried, highly educated women, the challenges faced by those who marry early often go overlooked.





By Cai Manlin





As an unmarried female Ph.D. student, concerns and questions about my love life are unavoidable. Annoying as they are — I’m just 25 years old — I see my education as a privilege, rather than a burden.





Not everyone agrees. There is still a stigma attached to being a single, highly educated woman in China, 14 years after the Ministry of Education first formally adopted the popular buzzword “leftover women” to refer to our supposed plight. Just last month, for example, an expert suggested governments in rural areas sign local unmarried men up for skills trainings and then “export” them to cities where they could pair up with leftover women.





My own mother, when I first told her that I wanted to pursue a doctorate, responded angrily: “You would be better off just marrying someone than applying for a useless Ph.D. in sociology.” Enticed by the prospect of my one day becoming a university professor, she ultimately did not stand in my way, but over the years, my relatives, my parents’ friends, and even their colleagues have all constantly nagged us, urging me to find a husband, or at least get a boyfriend.