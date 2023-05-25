Create New Account
Who Labeled as Terrorist's, Time to Face the Music!!, Microsoft's New AI Tool launches, Target!
Published Yesterday |

Croatian Parliamentarian slams World Health Organization as a TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONhttps://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-24-croatian-parliamentarian-slams-who-as-terrorist-organization.html

Time to face the music: Injured COVID jab recipients sue Biden regime

Franklin Graham warns of the coming storm! ‘Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/franklin-graham-warns-of-the-coming-storm-every-demon-in-hell-has-been-turned-loose/

Microsoft launches its new AI tool to detect text and images deemed “Harmful Content”

Target forced to hold ’emergency’ meeting directing some stores to move LGBT merch to prevent ‘Bud Light situation’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/target-forced-to-hold-emergency-meeting-directing-some-stores-to-move-lgbt-merch-to-prevent-bud-light-situation/

Google May Delete Your Gmail Account: Here’s How to Stop It

https://www.theepochtimes.com/google-may-delete-your-gmail-account-heres-how-to-stop-it_5278362.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&src_src=morningbriefnoe&utm_campaign=mb-2023-05-20&src_cmp=mb-2023-05-20&utm_medium=email&est=mKc%2FpsZLZKVc4MMte4IEdDtXK010S6QuvO3unRjOzqt1MpBIDvyPtE9G6%2FArqA%3D%3D

Ex Google CEO warns A.I. poses existential risk of people being ‘harmed or killed,’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/ex-google-ceo-warns-a-i-poses-existential-risk-of-people-being-harmed-or-killed/

