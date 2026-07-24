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Americans have no clue about the extent of damage Iran is inflicting on U.S. assets in Persian Gulf.
Professor Mohammad Marandi says the Iranian strikes on U.S. targets in the Persian Gulf have been far more devastating than is being reported.
He also commented on President Donald Trump's claim that Pickaxe Mountain will be the next target after Israel claimed the Iranians moved centrifuges there.
Source @Real World News
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