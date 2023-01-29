POLITICIANS RUNNING SCARED! - Watch Tyrants RUN From Questions & Fear The Public!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing amount of confrontations both politicians and corporate tyrants face as of recently following years of tyranny.
You can see the look on Matt Hancock's face as he gets on a subway (the tube) in London and is followed on by a disgruntled man who lost a lot due to tyranny in the UK. The man calls Hancock a murderer and it's really hard to argue against anything the man confronting him says. The look of fear in the eyes of Mr. Hancock says it all. He looks terrified. And he should. These politicians have to feel fear, not the public.
With that said, violence is never the answer, the answer is withdrawing from their system of governance and being independent as that is indeed the last thing the politicians expect.
In this video, we break down some true solutions in the face of tyranny.
World Alternative Media
2023
