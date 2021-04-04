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Gossip-19 Is No Joke: It Made Covid-19 Deadly; Man's Evolution Stops The Prince of the Air Satan...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
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50 views • April 04, 2021
Viruses do not exist, no court of law has proven one exists. It can't be verified in a court of Law and the whole world is following after this, "Fake Science".
I am not at all worried about the physical effects of this technology, but rather the spiritual and I can assure you on both fronts we will be better off because of all this pandemic hysteria. The physical will be solved by faith, and the spiritual we're working on right now is to stop the gossip which is the reason God is punishing us. We parrot false science and promote mask-wearing et el. This is gossip and a crime, in God's eyes. We are being punished by it whenever a person ignores God's science. So the discrimination of false science made possible from the mainstream media is why we are under punishment. The internet will get us out of this mess and protect us from future propaganda, now it is a tool of the truth that is why conservatives and intellectuals are being censored. I've already y had two videos banned and the second I just changed the title and description excluding trump and it fine now and you can see it under a different name on youtube (Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w) The first can be seen on Dailymotion at this link: Trump Rally Low Turnout vs Corona Virus Science https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uoehi ... As for the rollout of evil, the earth is a closed system and will deal with it without our help. Elohim assured us of that at the foundation of the world... For the Biblical Reason For the Season, and the Bibliography

Show less RASHID Doctor BUTTAR START LOOKING RIGHT open your eyes & analyze the situation for yourself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_4F-yz3Jo8
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fake newsvaccinescabalinfluenzafake sciencepandemicvirusesswine fluspanish flucorona virusepidemiologycovid 19social distancinglock downspandemic fraudsars 2mask mandatesfoucicovid sciencemandemicannual flufake vaccinesgossip 19sars 1self fulfilling prophecy
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