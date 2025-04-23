Where have all Perth’s PREYING MANTISES gone? In the scraps bucket MVI_4304

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After emptying the kitchen scraps bucket, after dark, I returned past the bamboo hedges, and discovered this beauty in the bucket, probably having fallen from the bamboo as I brushed past. I see so few of them these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.