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[Bidan] Family Tie$
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224 views • March 31, 2022
Media Malpractice
* The cover-up is worse than the crime.
* We are witnessing one of the biggest containment operations in American history.
* Using Joe as a cash register for the family, Hunter was the bag man.
* He put our national security at risk — at taxpayers’ expense.
* He could be on the verge of being indicted.
* Legacy media are now acknowledging that Hunter’s laptop is real and [selectively] verifying some of its content.
* But none of them will verify the evidence that implicates Joe.
* The FBI is in on it too.
* They’re trying to wall off the big guy from this.
* It’s clear as day: Joe is compromised.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 30 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302359303001
* The cover-up is worse than the crime.
* We are witnessing one of the biggest containment operations in American history.
* Using Joe as a cash register for the family, Hunter was the bag man.
* He put our national security at risk — at taxpayers’ expense.
* He could be on the verge of being indicted.
* Legacy media are now acknowledging that Hunter’s laptop is real and [selectively] verifying some of its content.
* But none of them will verify the evidence that implicates Joe.
* The FBI is in on it too.
* They’re trying to wall off the big guy from this.
* It’s clear as day: Joe is compromised.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 30 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302359303001
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