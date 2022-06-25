© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics.
Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/special-report-reset-in-ukraine-part-2-with-karel-van-wolferen/
Subscribe on Solari:
https://shop.solari.com
Join & share
telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
twitter: @solari_the
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts