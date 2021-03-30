© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexican Drug Cartels Threaten Republican Senators On Border
Follow
4
Share
Report
120 views • March 30, 2021
by ROBERT KRAYCHIK | 30 Mar 2021
BREITBART
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News on Monday that he and other Republican senators were “taunted” by Mexican cartel members during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas. He joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, to discuss his observations.
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2021/03/30/exclusive-sen-steve-daines-mexican-cartel-threatened-republican-senators-across-rio-grande/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/20/covid-vaccine-pfizer-trial-participant-sen-steve-daines-urges-trust.html
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
BREITBART
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News on Monday that he and other Republican senators were “taunted” by Mexican cartel members during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas. He joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, to discuss his observations.
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2021/03/30/exclusive-sen-steve-daines-mexican-cartel-threatened-republican-senators-across-rio-grande/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/20/covid-vaccine-pfizer-trial-participant-sen-steve-daines-urges-trust.html
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.