BREAKING!!! ARMY TANKS ARRIVING IN THE NETHERLANDS ITS WARMING UP

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Learn Something New Today
July 10, 2022
ARMY TANKS ARE ARRIVING IN THE NETHERLANDS, ITS WARMING UP.... THERE ARE BLOCKADES ALL AROUND THE CITY OF FARMERS AND TRUCKERS THEY ARE EVEN AT THE PORTS WITH BOATS!
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