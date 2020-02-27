US Troops Back To Saudi Arabia - To Provoke Iran?

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For the first time in 17 years, US troops are moving back to Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. The troops were removed in 2003 because they were serving as a recruiting tool for al-Qaeda. The Trump Administration claims they are returning to "deter" Iran...but are they telling the truth?
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's May 23rd Houston Conference: RonPaulInstitute.org/conference