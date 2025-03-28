Core weak? Biohack #14: Planks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It forges steel abs and it cinches waists. Studies say it hits every muscle—total-body win.
By spring, you’ll carry packs or kids uphill like nothing. Rock-solid starts here!
Source: Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise
Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like plank your way to power delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter