"BOSS HARASSING YOU ABOUT THE JAB? ANSWER A QUESTION WITH A QUESTION" -- PEGGY TO THE RESCUE

Peggy answers your questions about your rights and the laws that protect them. More videos on exemptions and your rights concerning the Covid19 scam:YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE THE VACCINE. FDA APPROVAL DOES NOT MAKE ANYTHING “MANDATORY” A LAW DON’T BE FOOLED. More videos on this subject:TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVEDNO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION (masks, vaccines and the covid test)NO ONE CAN MANDATE MEDICINE! I HAVE REMEDIES FOR YOU! Peggy HallIT IS NOT LAWFUL TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS SOME WAYS TO COUNTER THE MANDATESThey cannot suspend the constitution nor can they mandate a vaccine - only if you let themThey are sending the army out for knock and talks. What to do and not do when they come to your doorTidal wave of lawsuits coming against dangerous vaccine mandates - the lawsuit against the DHHS.PCR Tests to be withdrawn by the FDA - Unfit to diagnose Covid. Tell them to stick the stickIt's Time To Get Real About VaccinesHow to fight back against mandates