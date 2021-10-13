© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"BOSS HARASSING YOU ABOUT THE JAB? ANSWER A QUESTION WITH A QUESTION" -- PEGGY TO THE RESCUE
Follow
10
Share
Report
470 views • October 13, 2021
Peggy answers your questions about your rights and the laws that protect them. More videos on exemptions and your rights concerning the Covid19 scam:
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE THE VACCINE. FDA APPROVAL DOES NOT MAKE ANYTHING “MANDATORY” A LAW DON’T BE FOOLED. More videos on this subject:
TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tp16ZksPSVje/
NO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMYLBM6CqzTz/
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION (masks, vaccines and the covid test)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iDAEBFsTlhQX/
NO ONE CAN MANDATE MEDICINE! I HAVE REMEDIES FOR YOU! Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHnhbrNFY6GI/
IT IS NOT LAWFUL TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS SOME WAYS TO COUNTER THE MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dPOUNfyz7AiP/
They cannot suspend the constitution nor can they mandate a vaccine - only if you let them
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WnX7tvLqvhYL/
They are sending the army out for knock and talks. What to do and not do when they come to your door
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLt2EXTazx9k/
Tidal wave of lawsuits coming against dangerous vaccine mandates - the lawsuit against the DHHS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3iY7L6onGOQ/
PCR Tests to be withdrawn by the FDA - Unfit to diagnose Covid. Tell them to stick the stick
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TLtA52JYfRup/
It's Time To Get Real About Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxTL1hY5rfxk/
How to fight back against mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sakVVGIGaBrj/
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE THE VACCINE. FDA APPROVAL DOES NOT MAKE ANYTHING “MANDATORY” A LAW DON’T BE FOOLED. More videos on this subject:
TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tp16ZksPSVje/
NO, THE DOJ CAN'T MANDATE THE NEEDLE - WHAT THEY SAY IS NOT LAW.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DMYLBM6CqzTz/
How to Obtain a Religious Exemption - Sheldon Karasik, JD (AFLDS White Coat Summit Anniversary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izwB1BOWSOBr/
HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION (masks, vaccines and the covid test)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iDAEBFsTlhQX/
NO ONE CAN MANDATE MEDICINE! I HAVE REMEDIES FOR YOU! Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHnhbrNFY6GI/
IT IS NOT LAWFUL TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS SOME WAYS TO COUNTER THE MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dPOUNfyz7AiP/
They cannot suspend the constitution nor can they mandate a vaccine - only if you let them
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WnX7tvLqvhYL/
They are sending the army out for knock and talks. What to do and not do when they come to your door
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLt2EXTazx9k/
Tidal wave of lawsuits coming against dangerous vaccine mandates - the lawsuit against the DHHS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3iY7L6onGOQ/
PCR Tests to be withdrawn by the FDA - Unfit to diagnose Covid. Tell them to stick the stick
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TLtA52JYfRup/
It's Time To Get Real About Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxTL1hY5rfxk/
How to fight back against mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sakVVGIGaBrj/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.