⚡ OLED Touch Dell Inspiron 7620 i7 1260p 2in1 TEARDOWN and LINUX Test Laptop Review #wisebuyreviews

*** UPDATE NEXT DAY after review went live, Tested this PC with Windows 11 Pro Fresh Install, bios update, thermal paste to PTM7950 upgrade and it was giving me dropped frames. OPENED A RETURN ITEM on eBay and sending it back as it is a CPU/GPU Issue and NOT FAULT OF LINUX. So keep that in mind when watching the review, as This may possible be Perfect LAPTOP IF IT IS A WORKING UNIT.





I am in search of my PERFECT Linux Laptop, and I start out this video with high hopes.





The laptop we reviewed was the inspiron 7620 with the i7 1260p processor. which comes with 12 cores, 4 performance 8 efficiency and Iris XE graphics.

The monitor is higher resolution than 4k because it is 16x10 aspect ratio. The ram is ddr4 probably 3200mhz sodimm and is upgradeable. The graphics is mx550.





I didn't want just another windows laptop because I have stacks of those already I wanted to see the linux performance on it and I felt like I got way too many dropped frames with this laptop. And it got as high as 60c on hotspots with my thermal imaging camera.





The speakers worked that are upward firing. The thing got way too toasty and had bad playback using Zorin 17.3 based on 22.04 Ubuntu LTS





Overall it was interesting experience to figure out what is the best laptop. I think the dropped frames came from the laptop overheating. I thought maybe I can remove the heatsink and do PTM7950 to the thermal paste, as it may have dried out but it was covered with some sort of thermal paper, I decided against it, and probably will return the unit for not performing as specified with hitting 60c playing back 4k video and dropping a bunch of frames probably due to thermal throttling. Maybe this laptop would have been okay if that GPU was not heat soaking the cooling fan.





WHAT WORKED:

ALL the Buttons Worked Out the Box

Sound upward Firing worked

Video PlayBack was abysmal with too many dropped frames, maybe old thermal paste or incompatibility of Intel chips with Linux, so Would NOT Recommend this laptop for Linux USERS





WHAT I recommend FOR LINUX USERS for something that works with FLAWLESS Video playback is this 2-in-1, even though it has only 16gb soldered ram:

DELL 7635 Ryzen 7 7730U 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop

As I use this laptop now and came to LOVE LINUX, Zorin OS using this platform. Maybe it's a better compatibility with the RYZEN chip which works much better out the box.





