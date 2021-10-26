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See the Viral Video from Thailand of a Man's Violent Reaction to the COVID Jab
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511 views • October 26, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the viral footage of a man in Thailand shaking uncontrollably in a vax center as staff tells witnesses to calm down.
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