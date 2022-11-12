X22 Financial Report Ep. 2923a - It’s Almost Time, All Roads Lead To The [CB] [1913], Time To End The Endless

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2923a - Nov 11, 2022

It’s Almost Time, All Roads Lead To The [CB] [1913], Time To End The Endless

The fake news is pushing fake information about Tesla electric cars and Elon Musk fact checks them. The inflation rate is manipulated and the wages are dropping. Biden's student loan cancellation has been deemed unconstitutional. The path is clear, it's time to expose and bring down the [CB].

