X22 Financial Report Ep. 2923a - It's Almost Time, All Roads Lead To The [CB] [1913], Time To End The Endless
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2923a - Nov 11, 2022

It’s Almost Time, All Roads Lead To The [CB] [1913], Time To End The Endless

The fake news is pushing fake information about Tesla electric cars and Elon Musk fact checks them. The inflation rate is manipulated and the wages are dropping. Biden's student loan cancellation has been deemed unconstitutional. The path is clear, it's time to expose and bring down the [CB].

Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.

politicsirscryptogreen new dealcentral bankweffed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

