© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History of COVID: Is COVID Preparing The Way For The Antichrist?
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 06, 2021
The satanic powers that control this world and the doctrines of devils (the ancient fallen angel/nephilim tech and black sceince) are attempting to program your DNA and prepare a place for the son of perdition, the Antichrist and Satan to sit within your body. This is I believe the abomination of desolation spoken of by Daniel the prophet and will Mark you for destruction by Yeshua when He returns. Don't be deceived( Matthew 24:6).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.