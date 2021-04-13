The Police Departments Brutality Through the Decades, "PD's TEAR DOWN THE BLUE WALL"

The Police Departments Brutality Through the Decadesoriginal posting•Jul 16, 2016"PD's TEAR DOWN THE BLUE WALL"WHAT IS AMAZING ABOUT THIS VIDEO, IS THAT BOOBTUBE DIDN'T DING ME FOR ANY COPYRIGHT STUFF. WOW. No censoring? Well they are, so I changed the name title of this video so it wouldn't filtered out by the analog censoring with using bad words in titles. Just a thought.BECAUSE, this is the plan to promulgate civil unrest for UN forces to take over your country. Police Brutality is is the divide and conquer.email me and I will send you a copy of Agenda 21.Police Misconduct Cost Taxpayers Over $1B Since 2010Give Tasers To Psychopaths - Yeah, Great Idea, Right?: The David Icke Videocast/Podcast TrailerU.S. cities pay out millions to settle police lawsuitsWe Pay A Shocking Amount For Police Misconduct, And Cops Want Us Just To Accept It. We Shouldn’t.24 years later, Rodney King riots still cast a shadowttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMJjycelk7s&feature=em-uploademailWatts Riots Los Angeles CA 1965 HD Historic FootageSouth Central L.A. Riots - 1992 After "Not Guilty" Verdicttruck driver beating, Reginald BenningBoston $36 million between 2005 and 2015.Chicago $521 million between 2004 and 2014.Cleveland $8.2 million between 2004 and 2014.Dallas $6.6 million between 2011 and 2014.Denver $12 million since 2011.Los Angeles $101 million between 2002 and 2011.Minneapolis $9.3 million between 2011 and 2014.New York City $348 million between 2006 and 2011.Oakland $74 million between 1990 and 2014.Philadelphia $40 million between 2009 and 2014.