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The Police Departments Brutality Through the Decades, "PD's TEAR DOWN THE BLUE WALL"
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10 views • April 13, 2021
The Police Departments Brutality Through the Decades
original posting•Jul 16, 2016
"PD's TEAR DOWN THE BLUE WALL"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_wall_of_silence
WHAT IS AMAZING ABOUT THIS VIDEO, IS THAT BOOBTUBE DIDN'T DING ME FOR ANY COPYRIGHT STUFF. WOW. No censoring? Well they are, so I changed the name title of this video so it wouldn't filtered out by the analog censoring with using bad words in titles. Just a thought.BECAUSE, this is the plan to promulgate civil unrest for UN forces to take over your country. Police Brutality is is the divide and conquer.
email me and I will send you a copy of Agenda 21.
Police Misconduct Cost Taxpayers Over $1B Since 2010
http://www.mintpressnews.com/police-m...
Give Tasers To Psychopaths - Yeah, Great Idea, Right?: The David Icke Videocast/Podcast Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE0Ev...
U.S. cities pay out millions to settle police lawsuits
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t...
We Pay A Shocking Amount For Police Misconduct, And Cops Want Us Just To Accept It. We Shouldn’t.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05...
24 years later, Rodney King riots still cast a shadow
ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMJjycelk7s&feature=em-uploademail
Watts Riots Los Angeles CA 1965 HD Historic Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au9oo...
South Central L.A. Riots - 1992 After "Not Guilty" Verdict
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv3-E...
truck driver beating, Reginald Benning
Boston $36 million between 2005 and 2015.
Chicago $521 million between 2004 and 2014.
Cleveland $8.2 million between 2004 and 2014.
Dallas $6.6 million between 2011 and 2014.
Denver $12 million since 2011.
Los Angeles $101 million between 2002 and 2011.
Minneapolis $9.3 million between 2011 and 2014.
New York City $348 million between 2006 and 2011.
Oakland $74 million between 1990 and 2014.
Philadelphia $40 million between 2009 and 2014.
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
original posting•Jul 16, 2016
"PD's TEAR DOWN THE BLUE WALL"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_wall_of_silence
WHAT IS AMAZING ABOUT THIS VIDEO, IS THAT BOOBTUBE DIDN'T DING ME FOR ANY COPYRIGHT STUFF. WOW. No censoring? Well they are, so I changed the name title of this video so it wouldn't filtered out by the analog censoring with using bad words in titles. Just a thought.BECAUSE, this is the plan to promulgate civil unrest for UN forces to take over your country. Police Brutality is is the divide and conquer.
email me and I will send you a copy of Agenda 21.
Police Misconduct Cost Taxpayers Over $1B Since 2010
http://www.mintpressnews.com/police-m...
Give Tasers To Psychopaths - Yeah, Great Idea, Right?: The David Icke Videocast/Podcast Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE0Ev...
U.S. cities pay out millions to settle police lawsuits
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t...
We Pay A Shocking Amount For Police Misconduct, And Cops Want Us Just To Accept It. We Shouldn’t.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05...
24 years later, Rodney King riots still cast a shadow
ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMJjycelk7s&feature=em-uploademail
Watts Riots Los Angeles CA 1965 HD Historic Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au9oo...
South Central L.A. Riots - 1992 After "Not Guilty" Verdict
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv3-E...
truck driver beating, Reginald Benning
Boston $36 million between 2005 and 2015.
Chicago $521 million between 2004 and 2014.
Cleveland $8.2 million between 2004 and 2014.
Dallas $6.6 million between 2011 and 2014.
Denver $12 million since 2011.
Los Angeles $101 million between 2002 and 2011.
Minneapolis $9.3 million between 2011 and 2014.
New York City $348 million between 2006 and 2011.
Oakland $74 million between 1990 and 2014.
Philadelphia $40 million between 2009 and 2014.
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
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