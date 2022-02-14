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Eastern "Orthodoxy" Debunked On St. Peter's Authority By St. John Of Damascus
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54 views • February 14, 2022
This video contains additional powerful information to refute Eastern "Orthodoxy". It examines the teaching of the last of the Greek fathers, St. John of Damascus. Please share this video as well.
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