Super Flu Cases Surge Across The US. Hospitalizations Double. Special K variant Attacks Population
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
239 views • 24 hours ago

Flu is surging nationwide, and doctors say we're nowhere near the peak. The new variant of Influenza A, or H3N2, has been given the nickname 'super flu.' The fast-spreading virus has caused hospitalizations to nearly double in a week, the CDC reported.


General Disease Prevention https://savinghealthministries.com/general-disease-prevention/


A Plan To Transition To A Vegetarian Diet https://savinghealthministries.com/a-plan-to-transition-to-a-vegetarian-diet/


'Super flu' skyrockets over holidays. What are the symptoms of H3N2?


#SuperFlu

#H3N2

#SuperFluSpecialKVariant

#Hospitalization

#CDC

#ImmuneSystem


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

h3n2disease outbreaksuper flusuper flu special k variantsuper flu 2025super flu 2026h3n2 outbreaksuper flu h3n2super flu outbreaksuper flu pandemicsuper flu hospitalizationsuper flu variantsuper flu uksuper flu us
