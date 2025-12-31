Super Flu Cases Surge Across The US. Hospitalizations Double. Special K variant Attacks Population

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flu is surging nationwide, and doctors say we're nowhere near the peak. The new variant of Influenza A, or H3N2, has been given the nickname 'super flu.' The fast-spreading virus has caused hospitalizations to nearly double in a week, the CDC reported.
'Super flu' skyrockets over holidays. What are the symptoms of H3N2?
