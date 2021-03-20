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Is a titanosaur mentioned in the Book of Job ?
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35 views • March 20, 2021
A 70 ton titanosaur, dinosaur is being excavated from Neuquen Province in Argentina, I show how this could be the behemoth mentioned in the Book of Job, the size of the cedar tree God liked to its tail, a picture of the bones that God says are like 'bars of iron'.
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