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How Democratic lawmakers might force you to buy a gov't health insurance plan
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100 views • March 28, 2022
LSNTV Health Correspondent AnneMarie Schieber asks health policy expert Brian Blase of the Paragon Institute about Democratic efforts to squeeze out short-term health insurance plans and corner people into enrolling in a government plan instead.
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