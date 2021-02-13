THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 8 (subtítulos español)

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Part 8: Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, Tom Player, Serge Narcissoff This is part 8 of 20 parts in total. Part 9 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal





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