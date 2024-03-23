Reese Report | The British Royals and the Reptilians. One of the most monstrous families on Earth is fading away

https://gregreese.substack.com/

The British Royal family, who own over sixteen percent of the entire planet, seems to be falling apart. Which is nothing to mourn, for they are one of the most monstrous families on Earth.

In 1964, the Queen and Prince Philip visited a school in British Columbia. Former resident William Coombes claims that ten of his classmates were taken by the Queen and Prince Philip, never to be seen again.

The notorious pedophile and necrophiliac, Jimmy Savile, was close friends with the Royal family. Charles wanted him to be Prince Harry’s godfather. He was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1971, and Knighted by the Queen in 1990.

Prince Andrew has been a regular at Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island.

King Charles was close friends with a bishop who was convicted of raping over a dozen boys.

A former student of Aldenham school claims that students were routinely raped and tortured by members of the Worshipful Company of Brewers, which was frequented by Jimmy Savile, King Charles, and Lord Mountbatten, who has been accused of raping an 11 year old boy.

Jeanette Archer says she was abused by the Royals as a young child, and says that they are Reptilians.

According to Princess Diana’s friend, Christine Fitzgerald, Diana’s nickname for the Windsors was “the reptiles” and used to say that “they are not human.”

While this may sound strange, most Royal blood lines in history were said to be the offspring of Reptilians. Often described as dragon or serpent people.

In an interview with David Icke, Arizona Wilder, told her story of being bred for the express purpose of conducting rituals for the Royal family.

"I was bred for this role that I fulfill. I was being abused and traumatized and, on purpose, for the mind control that, that they need someone to go through to, to do whatever they say." ~ Arizona Wilder

She explained the importance of blood rituals.

"What it's all about is that the blood, and the menstrual blood, contains something that is important for the propagation of this race that is controlling things on this planet." ~ Arizona Wilder





She explained the infamous Adrenochrome

"For it to be secreted in the blood, is they need terrorization of, of their victims. They are killed at that moment as they are staring into their eyes." ~ Arizona Wilder





She said when the Royals and others smelled blood, they would shapeshift into Reptilians.

"When the victims are starting to be sacrificed it's the scent of the blood. They start shapeshifting at that point in time. They can't hold their shape when, when this happens, they..." ~ Arizona Wilder

"The human shape?" ~ David Icke

"The human shape they cannot hold. They go back into reptilian shape as this is happening, because it's a type of, of excitement of the kill. I have seen at rituals, I have seen George Bush. I have seen the two sons when they were young." ~ Arizona Wilder

"These are the sons that have become governors since?" ~ David Icke

"Yes. One is in Florida and one is in Texas. Madeleine Albright. I have seen Henry Kissinger. I've seen the Queen Mother there, and I have seen Princess Margaret there. I've seen Charles there. And they shapeshift." ~ Arizona Wilder

"What have you seen the queen or any of the royal family do in relation to that? You've seen them, have you seen them sacrifice and, and consume human flesh?" ~ David Icke

"I've seen all of them drink human blood and consume human flesh. There are certain times when there will have been someone doing a sacrifice and it's not happening fast enough for them. So they will step in and finish it themselves. These reptilians live hundreds of years and so they have to have taken more than one human body to live in." ~ Arizona Wilder

David Icke predicted years ago that the Royal family would be removed to make way for a one world government. And Dr. Michael Salla, who has been researching exopolitics for twenty years, has a different theory which could explain the fading of the Royal family.

"The ousting of the Sakara Reptilians in 2021 and how the Deep State is panicking with or without their overlords. What about these reptilian extraterrestrials and what do you know about this?" ~ Clayton Morris

"What we have is a lot of evidence going back thousands of years that there are these reptilian species that have played a big role in controlling the Earth. And the name of this kind of apex reptilian is Sakaa. So these are kind of like dragon like creatures, you know, 8 to12 foot tall. And they apparently have been forced to leave our solar system recently with the arrival of these kind of more senior species.

They're here to watch our emergence into a planetary, into a galactic culture. They’re here to watch that. But once that has happened, over a period of maybe a dozen years or so, they're going to leave and then we're going to have to fend for ourselves. ~ Dr. Michael Salla



