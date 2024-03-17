Create New Account
Danish Police Violently Attack anti-Israel Protesters with K-9 Dogs
CreeperStatus
Published 21 hours ago

Danish Police Violently Attack anti-Israel Protesters with K-9 Dogs


Danish police violently attack peaceful protesters leaving the demonstration in front of Terma in Lystrup, Aarhus. 5 persons arrested and 1 person attacked by a police dog. (Terma produce and sell more than 80 mission-critical parts for the F-35 fighter jets to Israel)


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


